Vietnam committed to int'l cooperation to combat transnational organized crime

Vietnam is committed to collaborating with the international community to timely and effectively address increasingly complex threats posed by transnational organized crime.

Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN Nguyen Hoang Nguyen speaks at the debate. (Photo: VNA)

Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN Nguyen Hoang Nguyen has affirmed the content.

Making his statement at an UN Security Council open debate on “Transnational organized crime, growing challenges and new threats” in New York on December 7, the Vietnamese diplomat said the crime poses multidimensional threats to security, exploiting modern technologies to infiltrate sovereign States, incite conflicts and sabotage progress. By providing weapons and logistical support to armed groups, the scourge also prolongs and exacerbates cross-regional conflicts.

Such a challenge requires international cooperation that addresses the underlying causes of conflict and poverty, he noted. To that end, border control and cyberspace must be assured, and efficient information channels must be established to facilitate experience- and data-sharing.

Vietnam has strengthened legislation to counter drug trafficking, money-laundering and other illicit activities, which are providing a more effective response to counter transnational organized crime, he said. In addition to the development and enforcement of domestic laws, Vietnam places a strong emphasis on enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation at both regional and international levels.

At the debate, many opinions assessed that the threats from organized crime are increasingly serious to regional and international peace and security, with sophisticated and complex methods and tactics. Addressing this challenge requires strong political commitments and coordinated actions from the international community, they said.

