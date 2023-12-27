Vietnam, Cambodia vow to facilitate cross-border trade

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha in Phnom Penh on December 26, during which they stressed to work together to maintain order along the border to create favorable conditions for cross-border trade activities.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha (R) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang (Photo: VNA)

Tang congratulated Cambodia on successfully assuming its role as the rotating ASEAN Chair in 2022, holding the fifth-term commune and ward council elections, and the seventh-term National Assembly elections. He praised Cambodia for hosting two regional sports events, namely the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which contributed to enhancing Cambodia's standing in the region and the world.



He also congratulated Sar Sokha on being appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Cambodia by the seventh legislature, and wished that the two countries’ governments, ministries and agencies, especially the Cambodian Ministry of Interior and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, would work closely together to further deepen bilateral relationship, bringing about effective outcomes.



Sar Sokha, for his part, expressed his delight at the positive developments of bilateral economic, trade and investment ties over the past years.



He wished that both sides would expand collaboration between ministries, agencies and localities, especially those sharing a common border; realise agreements in economy, trade and investment while increasing coordination in national defence-security to maintain security, stability, order, and societal safety in each country, contributing to consolidating and improving the efficiency of practical cooperation between the two sides.



They agreed to maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels, increase meetings via various channels to share information and experience; continue upholding existing cooperation mechanisms while exploring new, effective opportunities and mechanisms for collaboration across various sectors.



Host and guest underlined the importance of ensuring peace, security and stability for both sides. They underscored the mutual commitment to maintaining order along the border to create favorable conditions for cross-border trade activities and socio-economic development.

