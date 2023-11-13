Vietnam-Cambodia border management cooperation effective: ministers

Vietnam and Cambodia agreed that the defense cooperation has achieved various positive results, continuing to be one of the important pillars of the bilateral partnership.

Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang and his Cambodian counterpart General Tea Seiha agreed that Vietnam-Cambodia border management cooperation has proved effective, contributing to preventing free migration, illegal border crossings, and cross-border crimes.

They were speaking at the bilateral talks in Hanoi on Monday during the official visit made by General Tea Seiha, who is also Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, to Vietnam from Sunday to Tuesday.

Emphasizing that this was his first visit to Vietnam as Minister of National Defense, Tea Seiha said the visit aimed to strengthen and deepen the relationship between the two countries and the two armies.

He thanked Vietnam's Ministry of Defense for supporting the development of the Royal Cambodian Army to what it is today.

During the talks, the two sides agreed that the defense cooperation had achieved various positive results, continuing to be one of the important pillars of the bilateral partnership.

Exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, had been maintained. Defense cooperation mechanisms had been established and actively implemented, elevating bilateral defense relations intensively and extensively.

The two countries continued to implement border demarcation and build a border of peace, stability, cooperation, and development. Cooperation in expert training, and coaching, as well as searching and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers continued to be promoted.

The two sides agreed to continue to effectively implement the protocol for the 2019-24 period and the annual cooperation plan, looking to elevate the defense cooperation to new heights and contributing to the traditional friendship, and comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation between the two countries.

The cooperation would focus on human resource training, fighting cross-border crimes, illegal border crossings, and free migration.

The two defense ministers also vowed to continue to consult and support each other at multilateral military and defense forums and conferences.

Vietnam and Cambodia would co-host a series of events in 2024 to commemorate the 45th anniversary of victory over the genocidal regime (January 7, 1979 - January 7, 2024) and the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - December 22, 2024).

The two sides would work together to successfully organize the first border defense friendship exchange between the Vietnam - Cambodia - Laos and the annual meeting between the three countries’ ministers of defense in December 2023. This is an event of great significance, affirming the political determination of the three countries and three armies to preserve and strengthen their friendship and solidarity.