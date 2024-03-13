Vietnam calls for Macau’s relaxation of visa policy

VNese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau (China) Pham Binh Dam has suggested the authority of the Macau Special Administrative Region take measures to resume and expand two-way tourism, including relaxing visa policies for Vietnamese visitors.

Chief Executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region Ho lat Seng (R) receives Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau (China) Pham Binh Dam. (Photo: VNA)

The diplomat made the proposal when making a farewell visit to Chief Executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region Ho lat Seng on March 12.

Dam thanked the host for his attention and facilitation provided to Vietnamese people working and living in Macau, calling on the Macau side to expand the reception of Vietnamese laborers, effectively coordinate in handling labor issues, and remove visa restrictions for Vietnamese workers and tourists.

With cultural similarities and transportation connections, the two sides have great potential to further promote tourism cooperation, he said.

Along with the fruitful development of the Vietnam-China relations, the cooperative ties between Vietnam and Macau have also seen significant progress, he said, expressing his belief that with the determination and readiness to act from both sides, the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Macau will continue to make new strides in the future.

For his part, Ho highly evaluated the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Macau across all fields, especially in labor and investment, stressing that Vietnamese workers are highly skilled, hardworking, adaptable, and quick learners of foreign languages, and have made positive contributions to the local economy.

He showed his impression of Vietnam's rapid economic growth, especially its spectacular recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, which attracts the attention of many Macau businesses and investors.

Ho also appreciated the Vietnamese diplomat’s efforts to promote the Vietnam – Macau relationship in various areas, expressing his hope that in his new position, Dam will continue contributing to stepping up the relations.

The host said he supports Dam’s proposals, promising to simplify visa procedures, implement online visa applications, and introduce visa-on-arrival for Vietnamese citizens as soon as possible. He also welcomed more Vietnamese laborers to Macau for work.

The Macau official added he welcomes Vietnamese officials and businesspeople to explore opportunities for cooperation and investment in the special administrative region.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese consul general paid a courtesy call to Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Macau Liu Xianfa, met with the Executive Board of the association of Vietnamese in Macau, and had a working session with representatives of the University of Macau.

VNA