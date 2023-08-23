Vietnam-Belgium cooperation has enormous room for growth: President

President Vo Van Thuong on Tuesday met Belgian Senate President Stephanie D’Hose, saying that her visit will open up a new chapter in Vietnam-Belgium relations.

The President hopes that there will be more delegation exchanges between the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation, saying there is a lot of room for growth, especially in education, trade, investment, climate change response, digital transformation, and green economy.

President Thuong gave high regard to the results of the talks between the Belgian leader and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, believing that this will be the foundation for further progress in cooperation between the two countries and their legislative bodies.

He also appreciated the resolution on supporting Agent Orange/dioxin victims in Vietnam, which is expected to be ratified soon by the Belgian House of Representatives.

The Vietnamese leader said this was a humanitarian action and hoped that all stakeholders could join hands with Vietnam in overcoming the consequences of the toxin.

Senate President D’Hose also hoped that the two countries could take steps to facilitate travel between the two countries for people exchanges, trade and economic cooperation, and tourism.

Sharing the same perspective, the Vietnamese president proposes better collaboration in international affairs, and that Belgium supports the stance of ASEAN and Vietnam on issues regarding the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

This includes ensuring safety, freedom of navigation and overflight, and settling disputes through peaceful means and in accordance with international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).