Vietnam becomes second largest supplier of white fish to US

Vietnam was the second largest supplier of white fish (mainly tra fish or pangasius) to the United States in the first half of 2024.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) cited data from the International Trade Center (ITC) which showed Vietnamese white fish export turnover to the US in the first half of 2024 reaching US$184 million, accounting for 21 percent of the total.

Latest data from VASEP also shows Vietnam’s pangasius export turnover to the US in July 2024 reached $31 million, up 69 percent year-on-year. The surge brought the value in the first seven months of 2024 to $190 million, up 20 percent over the same period last year.

The US is currently the second largest export market for pangasius of Vietnam (behind mainland China and Hong Kong). Vietnamese pangasius products exported to the US include frozen fillets, value-added products from pangasius, dried pangasius and other frozen products.

According to VASEP, pangasius exports from Vietnam to the US recovered since the beginning of this year because the inventory in this market in 2023 has decreased significantly. In addition, preparations for festivals and year-end holidays have also increased consumer demand. It is forecast that pangasius export orders to the US will increase in the last months of the year.

VASEP reports that in the first seven months of 2024, Vietnam's pangasius export turnover reached more than $1.1 billion, up 9 percent over the same period last year. Mainland China and Hong Kong continued to be the largest export markets with $313 million, but down 4 percent year-on-year. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)’s market was the third largest pangasius export market with $155 million, up 15 percent year-on-year, followed by the EU with $99 million, down 2 percent year-on-year.

VNA