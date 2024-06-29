Vietnam attracts nearly $15.2 billion in foreign investment in H1

According to data released on the morning of June 29, in the first half of the year, the total registered foreign investment in Vietnam reached nearly US$15.2 billion, up 13.1 percent over the same period in 2023.

The processing and manufacturing industry leads with a total investment of nearly $10.69 billion.

Meanwhile, the implemented capital amounted to approximately $10.84 billion, an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Specifically, in the first six months of the year, 1,538 new projects were granted investment registration certificates, with total registered capital reaching nearly $9.54 billion, an 18.9 percent increase in the number of projects and a 46.9 percent increase in capital value compared to the same period last year.

Foreign investors have invested in 18 out of 21 national economic sectors. Among these, the processing and manufacturing industry leads with a total investment of nearly $10.69 billion, accounting for 70.3 percent of total registered investment, up 26.3 percent year-on-year. The real estate sector follows, with a total investment of over $2.47 billion, making up nearly 16.3 percent of total registered investment, an increase of 61.5 percent over the same period last year.

Regarding investment locations, 48 provinces and cities across the country received capital. Bac Ninh led with total registered investment capital of nearly $2.58 billion, accounting for roughly 17 percent of the country's total investment, more than 3.1 times the amount during the same period last year.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau followed with nearly $1.54 billion, accounting for 10.1 percent of total registered investment, over 12 times that in the same period last year. Quang Ninh ranked third with total registered investment capital of more than $1.36 billion, accounting for nearly 9 percent of the country's total investment. Next in line are Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Ho Chi Minh City.

