Vietnam, Argentina agree to boost cooperation in legislative affairs

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, President of the Honourable Senate of the Argentine Nation and Vice President of the country, in Buenos Aires on April 24 afternoon (local time).

Expressing his delight to visit Argentina for the first time, Hue said that his trip not only helps strengthen and tighten Vietnam’s traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Argentina, including the relationship between the two parliaments but also is a start for a series of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the two countries diplomatic relations (October 25, 1973 - 2023).

He affirmed Vietnam's desire to further deepen the Vietnam-Argentina Comprehensive Partnership, saying that his visit would contribute to consolidating and developing the bilateral friendship and cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

Kirchner said that she always considers Vietnam one of the development models in Southeast Asia in particular and Asia in general that Argentina admires.

She added that when she served as the Argentinean President from 2007 to 2015, she had always supported the promotion of relations with Vietnam, an important partner of Argentina in the Asia-Pacific region.

The two leaders discussed the recent situation of the world and each country; shared concerns about the difficulties and challenges facing countries due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequences of supply chain disruptions stemming from conflicts in some regions of the world.

The two sides agreed to maintain close cooperation and coordination and share experience in legislative work regarding issues such as assisting the poor, social welfare, and national development, thereby supporting each other to overcome current global difficulties and challenges.

They said that on the basis of fine political relations, the relationship between the two legislatures has also made progress and contributed importantly to strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership.

The leaders appreciated the two countries' organization of a business forum on the occasion of Hue’s visit, affirming that strengthened cooperation between businesses will create an important impetus for business connectivity, information exchange and enhancement of understanding of each other's market, contributing to improving people’s living standards, as well as economic stability and nation building and development in Argentina and Vietnam.

On this occasion, the top legislator of Vietnam invited Kirchner to visit Vietnam on a suitable occasion and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.

He also proposed Kirchner create conditions for young Argentinean parliamentarians to attend the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to be held in Hanoi in September.