Vietnam approves SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service

The Vietnamese Government granted permission to Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), a U.S.-based company, to launch a pilot program for its Starlink satellite internet service in the country.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung signed a decision to allow the US-based provider of spacecraft, satellite launch services, and satellite communications, SpaceX, to conduct a limited rollout of satellite-based telecommunications services in Vietnam in accordance with Resolution 193/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly on the pilot implementation of special policies to create breakthroughs in national digital transformation.

The Government has also authorized a pilot program to grant licenses to enterprises providing Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet services to use frequency and electrical radio equipment. The pilot period will last five years nationwide.

Enterprises are allowed to provide fixed and mobile satellite services throughout Vietnam, including services on flights. Fixed satellite services will include Internet access and private leased lines for mobile base stations, while mobile satellite services will enable Internet connectivity at sea and on aircraft. The total number of subscribers will be capped at 600,000, including both direct subscribers and resellers.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh