Vice Party Chief visits medical facilities ahead of Tet

As the Tet festival is approaching, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended Tet greetings to medical facilities in the city on January 22.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends Tet greetings to Thong Nhat Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to Thong Nhat Hospital, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the hospital’s outstanding achievements and development direction. He hoped that the hospital would continue to research and make breakthroughs in improving the quality of healthcare services in the coming time.

The hospital will continue to invest in medical equipment and develop specialized medical services such as treatment for stroke, geriatrics, and organ transplantation; and integrate and combine preventive medicine with family medicine.

Thong Nhat Hospital and the healthcare sector of Ho Chi Minh City have determined to effectively implement Politburo's Resolution 31 on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045. Under the resolution, Ho Chi Minh City aims to build an advanced and modern healthcare system, applying high-tech techniques and technologies and developing certain fields to reach global technological standards, with the goal of becoming a leading healthcare center in Southeast Asia.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends Tet greetings to the Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

During his visit to the Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee acknowledged and praised the hospital's activities in recent years. He highly appreciated the hospital's implementation of a pilot plan for school-based dental health programs in Districts 5 and 6.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc hoped that the Ho Chi Minh City-based Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital would continue to strengthen its specialized medical services. On the occasion of the New Year, he extended his best wishes to the staff, doctors, and employees of the hospital.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh