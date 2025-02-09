VFA demands increased inspection of food safety at festivals

The Vietnam Food Safety Authority (VFA ) under Ministry of Health yesterday sent a document to the Departments of Health of provinces and cities nationwide, the Department of Food Safety of Ho Chi Minh City, the Food Safety Management Board of Da Nang City, and Bac Ninh Province regarding the strengthening of inspections and checks on food safety during the 2025 festival season. This helps to protect public health and maintain the reputation of festivals as safe and enjoyable events.

The food authority stated clearly that this is currently the bustling time of the 2025 spring festival season, and the risk of poisoning may occur at all stages of the food chain and in all localities, especially in localities that organize festivals, where large numbers of people participate.

Provincial and municipal authorities have been directed to proactively implement and coordinate measures ensuring food safety during the 2025 Spring Festival season. Additionally, they must intensify inter-sectoral inspections and oversight to enforce compliance with food safety regulations.

Last but not least, it requested to increase the frequency of unscheduled inspections of food production and business establishments serving festivals in the area, especially large production and businessfacilities, food services at festivals, food businesses at historical sites, tourist areas, and festival areas.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan