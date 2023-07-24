Vancouver fundraising event held to support Vietnamese hospital

The event was a joint effort of the Vietnam-Canada Business Association (VCBA), the Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver and the administration of Richmond city. All the proceeds were handed over to Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Quang Trung to deliver to the hospital.

Addressing the event, Trung thanked the association and its members for their support to Cho Ray Hospital in particular and Vietnamese community at home in general.

Chairman of the VCBA Dan On, who is Director of Dan-D-Park Group that donated an ambulance and a fire engine to Ho Chi Minh City, said that the event is part of the association's activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Canada.

He said that 70 percent of the association's total 700 members share Vietnamese origin.This year, the association has organised some activities to promote trade between the two countries and connect their businesses and people, including the sending of a delegation of businesses and representatives of Richmond to Vietnam to seek partnership opportunities in HCM City and Hanoi, he noted.

He said that the association also connects Canadian firms with their Vietnamese peers in the fields of tourism and seafood. Meanwhile, Chak Au, member of the Richmond Council, hailed the contributions that the association has made to the locality. He noted that Dan On himself presented the Richmond general hospital with CAD10 million .

Vietnam and Canada have shared an effective partnership. Last year, despite Covid-19 impacts, two-way trade still reached over US$10 billion , making Vietnam the biggest ASEAN trade partner of Canada.

The two countries have celebrated the fifth anniversary of their comprehensive partnership defined in a wide range of fields such as politics and diplomacy, trade and investment, development cooperation, defence and security, cultural and academic exchanges, science-technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchange.