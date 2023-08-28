US startup transfers water treatment technology to Vietnamese firm

ZwitterCo, a US startup that develops filtration membranes to treat the most challenging wastewaters, has successfully transferred the Nano-enabled water treatment technology to Vietnam’s technology-farm produce export-import Co., Ltd.

Speaking at the technology transfer ceremony in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on August 27, Pham Hong Quat, Director of the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialisation Development (NATEC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said with the transfer of this breakthrough water treatment technology, industrial parks can use it to create a shared platform and infrastructure in order to reduce costs for businesses.

On this occasion, the National Startup Support Center at the NATEC signed cooperation agreements with units to promote the commercialisation of technology projects in Vietnam.