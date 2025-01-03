Undersea cable problems affect Vietnam’s Internet connections

Despite the full restoration of the Asia-Africa-Europe-1, undersea cable, two other international undersea cables are still facing issues, which are affecting Vietnam’s internet connection speed and service quality to international destinations.

Two international undersea cables are still facing issues. (Illustrative image. Source: cnbc)

International partners have not yet provided a timeline for resolving the issues on the IA cable to Vietnamese Internet Service Providers (ISPs). For the Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG) cable, the problem with branch S8 is expected to be fixed between January 6 and 10, while the issue with branch S1.9 still lacks a specific repair date. This information was provided by an ISP representative in Vietnam on January 3.

On December 31, 2024, Vietnam successfully reconfigured the Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) cable’s branch S1H5 after repairs, restoring international connections between Vietnam, Hong Kong (China), and Singapore. However, the APG and Intra Asia (IA) cables continue to experience disruptions.

Specifically, the APG cable is facing issues on two branches – S1.9 and S8 – which connect Vietnam to Malaysia and Thailand, respectively. The IA cable has been encountering problems since December 26, 2024, on branch S1, which connects Vietnam to Singapore. This has resulted in a complete loss of connectivity between Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Recognizing the vulnerability of Vietnam's international undersea cable connections, the Ministry of Information and Communications launched the Vietnam international cable system development strategy in June 2024, prioritizing the expansion of new cable lines.

According to the strategy, by 2030, Vietnam aims to add at least 10 more undersea cable lines, bringing the total to at least 15 international cables.

Additionally, the national digital infrastructure strategy, approved by the Prime Minister in October 2024, underscores the goal of ensuring global data communication and exchange. By 2025, Vietnam plans to introduce at least two new undersea cables and anticipates adding at least eight more by 2030.

