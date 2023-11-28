Two hospitals in Vietnam first to qualify for coveted AACI accreditation

City International Hospital and Gia An 115 Hospital in HCMC have become the first two in Vietnam to receive accreditation from the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI).

Speaking at a ceremony to receive the accreditation in HCMC on November 28, Tran Thi Lam, President of Hoa Lam Group which runs the two hospitals, said the two have met all the 14 different criteria of the AACI.

Deputy Minister of Health Le Duc Luan hailed the contributions by the Hoa Lam High-Tech Medical Complex in recent years as contributing to providing healthcare services to thousands of people each year.

He noted that the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW set a target to raise the rate of beds provided by the private medical system to 10 percent of the total beds in the country in 2025 and 30 percent in 2035, stressing that there is plenty of room for the private medical sector to grow.

The official expressed his hope that the two hospitals will continue to work hard to maintain international standards while further enhancing their services, contributing to turning HCMC into a healthcare center of the ASEAN region in the future.

Headquartered in the US, the AACI provides healthcare accreditation and clinical excellence recognition. AACI certification was first issued in 2014, in many fields and types of healthcare services such as hospitals, primary healthcare, dentistry, outpatient services, and physical therapy.

The AACI Standards have been recognized by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua).