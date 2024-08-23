Science/technology

Two departments collaborate for sustainable development in cultural industry

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Culture and Sports (DCS) today held a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote innovative and digital transformation in the DCS.

Representatives of two departments sign a memorandum of understanding

The two departments collaborated to seek applications and projects for the development of the cultural industry in Ho Chi Minh City by 2030.

According to a representative from the DOST, this collaboration will enhance the role of science and technology in the process of cultural and social development. It aims to connect administrative agencies with entrepreneurial communities, fostering scientific research, technological advancements, and creative innovations in the broader context and specifically within the cultural sector in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the event, the DOST launched a competition titled ‘Search for Innovative and Sustainable Development Projects in AI, and the Cultural Industry’ with the aim to select creative and entrepreneurial projects that serve the cultural sector and contribute to the southern metropolis’ economic and social development in the new era.

DOST Director Nguyen Viet Dung emphasized that the cultural industry plays a significant role in economic and social development. Being a major urban center, Ho Chi Minh City has great potential in this field.

Additionally, through this collaboration, the DOST aims to identify projects related to artificial intelligence (AI), environmentally sustainable production models, and community-oriented initiatives. The ultimate objective is to further develop Ho Chi Minh City’s ecosystem of innovation and creativity.

Currently, the city ranks 111th out of 1,000 cities worldwide in terms of innovation, leading the nation. By 2030, Ho Chi Minh City aspires to be among the top 100 cities globally in the innovation index. The DOST looks forward to collaborating with the community and various entities to support and nurture projects aligned with the city’s prioritized sectors, as outlined in the National Assembly’s Resolution 98.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

a memorandum of understanding Cultural industry artificial intelligence (AI) environmentally sustainable production models

