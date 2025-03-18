Tuberculosis claims up to 11,000 lives nationwide each year

The annual incidence of tuberculosis-related mortality within the national population is reported to reach a maximum of 11,000 cases.

This year's theme of World TB Day 2025 is “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver”.

According to the World Health Organization, Vietnam reports approximately 182,000 new tuberculosis cases annually including 9,900 drug-resistant cases and records around 11,000 tuberculosis-related deaths each year.

At today's press conference, Director Dinh Van Luong of the Central Lung Hospital and Head of the National Tuberculosis Control Program's Executive Board, discussed Vietnam's plans for World Tuberculosis Day 2025 and the country's ongoing commitment to tackling this public health issue.

In 2024, assessments showed that the National Tuberculosis Control Program achieved its best results to date. The number of detected tuberculosis cases surpassed 113,000, marking a 7 percent increase compared to 2023. Additionally, the rate of tuberculosis cases with bacterial evidence exceeded 72 percent while the successful treatment rate reached 89 percent, surpassing the global average of 88 percent.

Despite progress, the tuberculosis epidemic in Vietnam remains a critical public health concern. The World Health Organization estimates indicate approximately 182,000 new tuberculosis cases, 9,900 drug-resistant tuberculosis cases, and 11,000 tuberculosis-related deaths annually. Vietnam ranks 12th globally in overall tuberculosis burden and 10th in drug-resistant tuberculosis prevalence among the 30 highest-burden countries.

In 2025, Vietnam will continue promoting tuberculosis prevention solutions while expanding and enhancing proactive detection and treatment nationwide through grassroots healthcare. Additionally, Vietnam will develop a national tuberculosis prevention strategy plan for 2026-2030.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan