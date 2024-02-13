Traditional markets, supermarkets resume normal operation

The Ministry of Finance reported that some traditional markets, supermarkets and department stores nationwide have resumed their business activities from the third day of the first lunar month of 2024.

Residents mostly buy vegetables, fruits, flowers, fresh food and so on. The price tag of some essential goods has reduced over the period before Tet.

As for vegetables, consumption has been higher triggering a light surge in price over the period before Tet.

In the capital city of Hanoi, some big supermarkets have resumed their operation including BigC, Co.opmart, Aeon Mall, Hapro and so on. Besides, the convenience store chain Circle K in some urban districts has operated constantly during the Tet holidays.

The price tags of goods at supermarkets have been unchanged as ordinary days, except for various kinds of fresh vegetables with a light surge.

In Ho Chi Minh City, most of the supermarkets have re-opened their business activities such as Co.opmart, Aeon, Lotte Mart, Mega Market and so on. Besides, business owners in some markets have resumed their operations with an increase in purchasing power.

At the Thu Duc wholesale market in Ho Chi Minh City, the number of vegetables and fruits gathering at the market gained around 826 tons per day, equaling to about 27 percent over ordinary days.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong