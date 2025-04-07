Top Vietnamese legislator visits Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse on April 7 visited the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, where they met with local lecturers and students studying the Vietnamese language, as part of his official trip to Uzbekistan.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with students who are studying Vietnamese at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies (TSUOS). (Photo: VNA)

As one of Uzbekistan’s most prestigious and long-established universities, the institute has extensive international cooperation programs with academic institutions and research centers worldwide, including Vietnam. Notably, it runs a Vietnamese language faculty.

In his conversation with the faculty’s lecturers and students, the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) leader stressed that despite their geographical distance, the two countries share many cultural and historical similarities.

Highlighting the role of languages as a crucial bridge connecting people and nations, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man noted that learning Vietnamese not only provides students with linguistic proficiency but also offers them insights into the vibrant culture of a nation with over 100 million people, known for its resilience, creativity, hospitality, and generosity. More importantly, the learners are contributing to strengthening the friendship between Uzbekistan and Vietnam, he said.

The top legislator expressed his hope that after graduation, many of them would become diplomats, entrepreneurs, teachers, interpreters, or researchers in Vietnam, serving as a vital link in fostering cooperation between the two countries.

He also hoped that in the future, more students would have the opportunity to visit Vietnam for further study, work, and first-hand experiences of the Southeast Asian country’s dynamic development and rich culture.

Expressing delight at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies (TSUOS)'s signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in 2011 with the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, as well as their joint cultural and linguistic research programs so far, Man affirmed his belief that the two nations’ cooperation will continue to deepen toward a future of peace, sustainability, and prosperity.

Earlier, the NA leader held discussions with the university’s leaders, encouraging closer collaboration with major Vietnamese universities. He also called for joint projects by lecturers and students, the stronger integration of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in education, and the participation of Uzbekistani scholars in the upcoming 7th Vietnam studies seminar this year.

Also on the day, the NA leader, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese parliamentary delegation laid a floral tribute at the Independence Monument in Tashkent.

Vietnamplus