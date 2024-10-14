Top leader presents appointment decisions to ambassadors

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on October 14 handed over appointment decisions to 16 ambassadors to foreign countries for the 2024-2027 tenure.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the meeting.

Congratulating the ambassadors on their appointment, Mr. To Lam said this is not only a great honor but also a major responsibility entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Sharing with the newly-accredited ambassadors about the advantages and challenges, the top leader emphasized that Vietnam's position in the international arena has been strengthened; and the country has participated actively and responsibly in multilateral forums. In particular, it is expanding its relationships and cooperation in all areas, not only through state diplomacy but also through Party and people-to-people diplomacy channels; and in the fields of not just diplomacy, but also socio-economics, culture, security, and defense.

He pointed out that after 80 years since the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the country has achieved significant accomplishments.

However, the demand for development remains high, with numerous challenges, and the pace of development has yet to meet expectations. In addition, the goal of becoming a high-income industrialized country by 2045 in celebration of its 100th founding anniversary is an extremely heavy task requiring the collective effort of the entire nation, noted Mr. To Lam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam poses for a photo with newly-accredited ambassadors.

In that context, the Party and State leader affirmed that the diplomats’ missions encompass all aspects and fields of the country, including diplomacy, economics, culture, defense, security, and the protection of rights and interests of the nation and people.

Ambassadors are not only bridges but must also actively implement the Party and State's policies, leading efforts in foreign relations, he stressed, requiring them to embody the spirit of "self-reliance, confidence, independence, resilience, and national pride".

A representative of the newly-accredited ambassadors pledged that they will thoroughly grasp and adhere to the guidelines and policies of the Party and State, as well as directives from all-level leaders; and contribute to the concretization of Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralization of relations, as well as the promotion of relationships with host countries, so as to consolidate the nation’s position, safeguard national interests, and boost development in the new era.

VNA