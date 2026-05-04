International

Top leader of Vietnam to pay state visit to Sri Lanka

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, together with a high-ranking delegation of the country, is going to pay a state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7 to 8.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam

The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Vietnamplus

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state visit to Sri Lanka Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Party General Secretary and President To Lam

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