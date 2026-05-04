Top leader of Vietnam to pay state visit to Sri Lanka

The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, together with a high-ranking delegation of the country, is going to pay a state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7 to 8.
The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.