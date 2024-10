President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez will lead a delegation to pay a working visit to Vietnam from November 2 - 3.

President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez (Photo: VNA)

The visit will be made at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, according to an announcement of the NA's Foreign Affairs Committee.

Vietnamplus