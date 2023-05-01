The journey of sowing hope

Since 2014, Vietnam has deployed 533 personnel, including 529 military officers and four police officers, to participate in UN peacekeeping operations at UN missions and headquarters in New York, United States.

Trees planted by Vietnamese blue beret soldiers at Charles Kuot Primary School, as well as many other places in South Sudan and Abyei (an area of over 10,000 square kilometers located on the border between Sudan and South Sudan), were nurtured from seeds brought from Vietnam and cared for by the hardworking hands and peace-loving hearts of Uncle Ho's soldiers.

For the first time, the impoverished residents of Abyei Town received a charity house built by Vietnam's Engineering Unit No.1. This event attracted special attention from the local people. They came in large numbers out of curiosity and admiration. It is even considered a "phenomenon" because no United Nations unit had previously built houses for the poor. Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Quang Tuyen, the Political Officer of Engineering Unit No.1, shared that the house was a gift that nine members of a three-generation family, consisting solely of women and children who had recently migrated to Abyei, did not imagine.

This act of kindness is likened to a fairy tale on the land of Abyei, which has added to a meaningful chain of events carried out by Vietnam's blue beret soldiers at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) over the past year. Brigadier General Mac Duc Trong, Commander of Engineering Unit No.1, shared that despite being newly deployed to the mission, with a scientifically organized construction approach, the unit had repaired roads, excavated and transported over 40,000 cubic meters of soil, installed 15 culverts, upgraded 46 kilometers of roads, ensured traffic on the North Sector road by about 50 kilometers, contributing to the smooth circulation of goods and stabilizing the lives of the people in the North Sector and the entire Abyei area.

Vietnamese soldiers have also given new schools and libraries to the local people in the areas where they are stationed. They have also planted trees to add more greenery to this harsh and windy land. A teacher from Charles Kuot Primary School said that those trees would grow up, and in many years, when people come to this place, they would tell them the story of the Vietnamese who grew those trees.

Mr. Athok Koul, Principal of Green Udd Kindergarten and Primary School, shared that earlier, South Sudanese people like him only knew of a strong and resilient Vietnam in the war. Since the arrival of Vietnamese blue beret soldiers, they have learned more about a peaceful, developing, and socially responsible Vietnam. They look forward to welcoming more Vietnamese friends.

The journey of crossing half the globe to carry out international missions has been accomplished by the officers and staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No.4 with excellence through their experience, creativity, responsibility, and love.

Crossing half the globe to carry out international missions, the officers and staff of the Level-2 Field Hospital No.4 have fulfilled their professional duties with the best of their experience, creativity, responsibility, and compassion.

"Like our comrades who joined the UN blue beret forces in Bentiu, South Sudan before, in the first week of work, the doctors of Level-2 Field Hospital No.4 had to deal with many complicated emergency cases. However, with the flooding situation in South Sudan over the past year, perhaps, the fight against malaria is even more persistent and challenging," Lieutenant Colonel Le Viet Anh, Deputy Director of Level-2 Field Hospital No.4, shared.

July 6, 2022, was an unforgettable day for Level-2 Field Hospital No.4 when it received a patient from South Sudan, a UN staff member, with a high fever of 39.5 degrees Celsius, low blood pressure (90/50), altered mental status, and hyperhidrosis. Preliminary diagnosis revealed severe cerebral malaria, accompanied by long-standing type 2 diabetes. It was a difficult case with a high mortality rate. Despite limited equipment, the hospital's professional team quickly provided the right treatment protocol, combined with good nutrition and care. The patient gradually recovered.

By early October, during the peak months of malaria season, a 39-year-old male patient from the Mongolian Infantry Battalion was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. He had a high fever of over 39 degrees Celsius with pale skin and mucous membranes, low blood pressure, and an enlarged liver. He was diagnosed with severe visceral malignant malaria-hematuria.

“The patient may experience acute red blood cell breakdown, resulting in acute anemia, kidney failure, and mucosal jaundice. Without timely treatment, it could even lead to death. For this reason, every minor change in the patient's condition is closely monitored to adjust medication and provide optimal solutions promptly,” Dr. Viet Anh recalled the 10-day grueling struggle with death, as the patient's vital signs were constantly changing by the hour.

The day the Mongolian patient was discharged from the hospital, the doctors were deeply moved when he presented them with a sweet gift: a cake that he had made himself, with the words "Cam on Viet Nam! - Thank you Vietnam!" written on it.

From February 13 to 22, 2023, a team of 76 officers and professional soldiers from the Vietnam People's Army conducted humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in Hatay Province, Turkey. They worked closely with the Turkish Disaster Emergency Response Coordination Agency and other international delegations to search for survivors at 31 sites, and located 15 areas with people trapped in the rubble, including two sites with signs of life. The unit assisted Turkey by removing 28 bodies from the debris and coordinated with rescue teams from Bahrain and Mexico to locate and recover ten deceased victims from three locations, handing them over to the local rescue units. The delegation's leaders also visited and exchanged experiences with nine international rescue teams and donated nearly 25 tons of equipment, supplies, food, and foodstuff to the Turkish people affected by the earthquake.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN: The capacity, creativity, and sense of responsibility of Vietnamese officers and soldiers participating in UN peacekeeping missions have significantly improved the effectiveness of the operations and become good practices and important examples for other peacekeeping forces to learn from. Mr. David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia: Military officers have had to travel to a foreign country to support those in need. However, the quality, attitude, and professionalism of Vietnamese soldiers in UN peacekeeping operations are always highly appreciated, bringing hope to the local people. In a short time, the Vietnamese peacekeepers have demonstrated their dedication and achieved impressive results, earning recognition not only from Australia but from the entire world. Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Minister of National Defense: Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations has left a positive impression on the country and its people and has showcased the noble qualities of Uncle Ho's army to the international community. This important and meaningful activity has sent a message of Vietnam's commitment to peace, humanity, and compassion and its readiness to work with others to solve global challenges. Through these efforts, Vietnam is creating a strong and resilient nation that can defend itself peacefully. Vietnam has actively engaged in and contributed to UN peacekeeping efforts, achieving important results that enhance its prestige and position in the international arena. This has helped create a peaceful and stable environment and successfully implemented the national renewal process while affirming Vietnam's role as a friend, reliable partner, and responsible member of the global community.