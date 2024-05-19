Tens of thousands of young doctors join public health campaign

A campaign called “The Journey of Young Doctors Following President Ho Chi Minh's Teachings for Community Health 2024” was launched in Hanoi on May 18.

At the launching ceremony of “The Journey of Young Doctors Following President Ho Chi Minh's Teachings for Community Health 2024” (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event themed “Young Doctors for a Healthier Vietnam” is co-organized by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Young Physicians Association, and the Ministry of Health

At the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said that “the Journey of Young Doctors following President Ho Chi Minh's teachings for Community Health 2024” will run until October. Tens of thousands of young doctors will provide free examinations and medicines, including screening and early detection of lung injuries, to over 100,000 people in remote areas nationwide.

According to Mr. Nguyen Huu Tu, Permanent Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Young Physicians Association, around 20,000 young physicians participate in the campaign both in in-person and online. The program also aims to provide knowledge of prevention and control of non-communicable diseases to one million young people and give financial support and free medical aid to 1,000 disadvantaged people, patients, and children.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan offers gifts to young doctors. (Photo: SGGP)

Young doctors will provide free examinations and medicines to needy people. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh