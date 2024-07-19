Telecom operators ensuring smooth transition from 2G to 4G nationwide

Major telecommunications providers in Vietnam all have reassured the public that the upcoming 2G network shutdown will not cause significant disruptions for users.

This in a conclusion from yesterday’s formal discussion “2G Shutdown: What Do People Need to Prepare?”, co-held in Hanoi by VietNamNet and the Telecoms Authority (under the Ministry of Information and Communications).

Maintaining multiple generations of mobile technology simultaneously, including 2G, 3G, and 4G, can be costly and inefficient for telecommunications providers. Therefore, shutting down older technologies allows for optimizing network operations and allocating resources, including radio frequency spectrum, to newer technologies that better align with the development goals of both the industry and the nation.

Vietnam has chosen to phase out 2G technology to promote national digital transformation. The goal is to completely discontinue 2G services by September 2024. This coincides with the expiration of mobile telecommunications service licenses and radio frequency spectrum licenses, aligning with the frequency spectrum planning guidelines.

Keeping up with the global trend of switching off the outdated 2G technology and developing better telecoms services, in Vietnam, both 2G and 3G technologies have established shutdown plans. 2G will be phased out in two stages in 2024 and 2026, while 3G will be discontinued in 2028. According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, the specific phases for 2G shutdown are as follows:

Phase 1 (September 2024): Discontinuation of services for subscribers using 2G-only mobile phones.

Phase 2 (September 2026): Complete shutdown of the 2G network.

By September 2024, mobile phones that solely rely on 2G technology will no longer have been able to connect to the network, effectively rendering them unable to make calls or send messages.

Major telecommunications providers like Viettel, VinaPhone, and MobiFone emphasized in the meeting that the upcoming 2G network shutdown will not cause significant disruptions for users. The simple solution for those still using 2G devices is to switch their SIM cards to devices that support 4G. Meanwhile, telecoms carriers have been gradually phasing out 2G base stations in areas with low 2G network traffic. The complete shutdown of 3G technology will follow in September 2028.

With the implementation of solutions to promote turning off 2G signals, the number of 2G-only subscribers has decreased significantly to about 11 million in May 2024 (9 percent of the total mobile subscribers nationwide).

VinaPhone has been actively preparing for the 2G shutdown. It has been expanding their 4G coverage to replace 2G networks and are also planning to install additional 4G base stations. Additionally, VinaPhone has been procuring affordable smartphones and 3G and 4G feature phones to ensure a smooth transition for users. These devices offer a similar experience to traditional feature phones, and those who primarily use their phones for making calls and sending text messages will not encounter any issues, simply requiring a device switch. It is committed to ensuring that all its customers will be transitioned to 4G by September.

MobiFone has also seen a rapid decline in 2G users, with the percentage now below 5 percent. It has implemented various measures to support customers in switching to smartphones, including offering affordable data plans, partnering with retail chains to facilitate device transitions, and providing support for 4G feature phones.

Observing the policy of the Information and Communications Ministry, MobiFone is gradually phasing out 2G base stations while investing in expanding 4G coverage. At present, all of its 2G-only subscribers are upgraded to 4G one.

It is now urging the government to intensify communication efforts to inform the remaining population about the upcoming 2G network shutdown before September 15; otherwise, delaying the transition until the last minute could lead to system overload.

Viettel Telecom has also made significant progress in converting 2G users to 4G. Despite having the largest subscriber base, Viettel has managed to switch over more than 2 million 2G users in the first half of 2024, a substantial increase compared to previous years. Viettel has already implemented measures to discourage new 2G subscriptions by not offering new services to 2G-only devices since July 1, greatly helping to reduce the quantity of 2G-only subscribers to one-fifth compared to previous years.

Head of the Telecoms Authority Nguyen Phong Nha shared that the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has been actively collaborating with local authorities to ensure a smooth transition for all users. They have instructed provincial and municipal Departments of Information and Communications to utilize local resources to assist users, particularly vulnerable groups.

The MIC has also emphasized the importance of telecommunications companies taking proactive measures to protect consumer rights, including thorough communication to all subscribers regarding the 2G shutdown and providing device support options for users, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, low-income individuals, and those in remote areas.

