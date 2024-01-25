"Technology with heart" photo and video award launched

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in coordination with the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), today launched a photo and video award with the theme "Technology with heart" to honour important contributions of technology, spread beautiful images and convey meaningful messages that technology brings to life.

Delegates launch the award's official website. (Photo: VNA)

Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA), applauded the joint initiative of VNA and Viettel to organise the award, hoping that it will be a special platform for the press to diversify photo content and create beautiful photos to participate in the National Press Awards.



He also expressed his belief that the contest will spread and contribute to promoting the development of journalism and enhancing society's awareness of the role of technology in life.

Launching the award, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang, who is also President of the Award Council, said that information technology is now present in all aspects of life, making many social activities more convenient and transparent and also helping each person overcome their own limitations. The application of artificial intelligence and technology helps agencies and organisations better understand the targeted customers so as to create products that are both useful and suitable to the desires and preferences of the public, she said.



The award is expected to encourage authors with their lenses and enthusiasm to record moments, meaningful actions and wonderful things that technology brings as well as spreading human values and making the life more worth living every day.



Works sent to the contest should not violate Vietnamese customs and traditions and should not contain negative contents about politics, religions, belief, or cultural activities. They should not violate copyright and legal regulations.



Vietnamese citizens living in the country and abroad are eligible to take part in the contest with entries sent to the organising board by April 30, 2024. Authors can submit works online at https://congnghetutraitim.com.



The organisers will present three first prizes each worth VND50 million (US$2,025 ), six second, nine third and 15 consolidation prizes each worth VND40 million, VND30 million and VND10 million to outstanding works.

VNA