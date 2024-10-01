Technology application: crucial solution for sustainable business growth in VN

The Ministry of Science and Technology and the Hanoi People’s Committee yesterday co-hosted a significant event centered around technology and innovation.

Many booths are displaying their products at the event “Techconnect and Innovation in Vietnam 2024” (Photo: SGGP)



The event, named “Techconnect and Innovation in Vietnam 2024", encompassed a comprehensive array of specialized activities, with a particular focus on sectors that have garnered significant societal and entrepreneurial interest.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Vietnam's economic growth in recent years has gradually shifted away from reliance on natural resource exploitation and towards a model driven by the application of science, technology, and innovation. The application, transfer, and innovation of technology play a pivotal role in enhancing the productivity, quality, and competitiveness of enterprises, particularly in the context of international integration and the profound impact of Industry 4.0.

Delegates are cutting the ribbon to open the event “Connecting Technology and Innovation in Vietnam 2024” (Photo: SGGP)



The Ministry further emphasized that technological proficiency and capacity are paramount for businesses to develop products and services with exceptional competitive advantages that cater to the increasingly sophisticated demands of the market.

Moreover, intensifying trade competition among major economies, leading to heightened protection measures and fierce technological rivalry, along with the imperatives of sustainable development, present compelling challenges for enterprises. These factors necessitate fundamental solutions for businesses to absorb technology, innovate in production, enhance labor productivity and quality, and bolster their capacity for technological absorption and innovation.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat is touring the booths at the event (Photo: SGGP)



Adhering to placing enterprises at the heart of the national innovation ecosystem, the Ministry of Science and Technology has vigorously promoted the application, transfer, and development of technology. It has also provided guidance and support to localities in assessing the technological proficiency and capacity of enterprises in key and leading industries, as well as actively aiding businesses in technological innovation through the implementation of national science and technology programs.

Sao Thai Duong Corp. is introducing its products to the Minister of Science and Technology (Photo: SGGP)



Building upon the success of previous programs from 2011-2019 and 2020-2023, this year’s event becomes an annual platform for domestic and international organizations and individuals to showcase and introduce new and advanced technologies that have been applied, transferred, and mastered.

The booths of different enterprises at the event (Photo: SGGP)



This event also serves as a forum for exchanging views on the refinement and effective implementation of new policies and solutions to connect between technology supply and demand, thereby fostering the development of the science and technology market. The event will showcase and demonstrate new technological achievements both domestically and internationally that have been applied to production and business in various sectors and fields.

Participants of the event “Techconnect and Innovation in Vietnam 2024” (Photo: SGGP)



Specifically, the event will focus on addressing challenges and obstacles, as well as promoting activities related to the application, transfer, and innovation of technology. It will also strengthen linkages among enterprises, research organizations, and government agencies, while connecting solutions, technologies, and finance for businesses seeking to apply, transfer, develop, and master technology.

The event includes key activities: a series of in-depth forums on agriculture and rural development, healthcare, and construction;

high-tech investment promotion;

a roundtable discussion on the role of innovation in enterprises in the capital;

a conference on the application, transfer, and innovation of technology at the local level;

a showcase and introduction of technological achievements, as well as a technology supply and demand connection program involving 200 businesses. The organizing board expects that this event will contribute to promoting the transformation of the economic growth model through the application of science-technology and innovation, effectively implementing national policies on industrialization, modernization, digital transformation, and the development of science-technology, thereby contributing to rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.

