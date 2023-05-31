Techmart on education kicks off

The Center for Statistics and Science and Technology Information (CESTI) yesterday launched its Techmart themed ‘Digital Transformation in Educational Management and Training 2023’.

The Techmart is held at Techmart Daily (at the address of 79 Truong Dinh Street, Ben Thanh Ward of District 1) on May 30-31, 2023. This is an annual event held by CESTI (under the HCMC Department of Science and Technology) to introduce educational products from research institutes and businesses.

Techmart this year displays 100 technological products from 50 businesses and educational institutes. Most of them serve training and management tasks in the educational field, focusing on the three aspects of school management, regular training, and STEM education.

In the event, 20 seminars are organized to discuss the application of Chatbot and AI to create a virtual teacher, AI Camera solutions to monitor cheating in higher education exams, virtual reality in training, smart interactive solution in teaching science subjects, programming skills for children via 4.0 technologies.

In recent years, the educational field in HCMC has developed both in quantity and quality; hence, digital transformation in this field becomes one of the eight key missions of the city. The goal is to have all educational institutes provide distance learning services and 20 percent of all schools can learn on an online platform.

“Besides introducing advanced technologies that can be implemented in the educational field, Techmart this year is a chance for startup businesses to seek potential investors in order to promote the use of technologies in developing education in HCMC and its neighboring provinces”, said Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Kim Hue of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology in the event.

During these two days, Techmart experts are available to give advice and answer questions related to investment and development of digital transformation technology applications in the field of education.