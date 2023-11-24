Techfest – Whise 2023 opens in HCMC

The event gathering nearly 200 booths displaying projects and products of innovative businesses in Vietnam and other countries in the region has taken place at the Convention Center and the City Hall, 272 Vo Thi Sau, District 3 from November 24 to November 25.

The exhibition is expected to increase business connectivity and bring new cooperation opportunities.

The Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee chaired Techfest – Whise 2023 while the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology coordinates with relevant units to implement.

With the theme of Unleashing the Potential of National Resources Empowering Vietnam’s Innovative Startup Ecosystem for Global Integration, Techfest – Whise 2023 aims to provide opportunities to connect financial resources and partners and promote domestic and international market development.

Within the framework of the Techfest – Whise 2023, there are many activities of exhibitions and seminars sharing knowledge to help businesses promote economic effectiveness.

Moreover, there are an additional 40 events implemented by state agencies, socio-political organizations and domestic and foreign businesses to promote an open innovation ecosystem, with the participation of large business networks and a community of innovative and startup experts.

The exhibition also introduces solutions for global food security and service logistics platforms ensuring supply chains in the context of natural disasters, epidemics and new energy technologies to ensure sustainable development, thereby upgrading the innovative startup ecosystem in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general towards international integration.

Within the framework of Techfest - Whise 2023, a dialogue and 26 thematic workshops discussing the development strategy of Vietnam’s economy through the development of businesses, open innovation, fostering creativity and innovation and policies of the startup ecosystem development will be organized.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai praised and highly appreciated the exhibition of startup innovation products and services at the Techfest – Whise 2023 because it does not only showcase products and innovative start-up services but the organizer also implement talkshow about start-up, discussion on how to create and develop the ecosystem, connection and cooperation for development in the startup community.

At the current time, Ho Chi Minh City is a hub of economy, culture, science and technology and ranks 114th among 1,000 cities having the most dynamic ecosystem in the world and stands third in ASEAN in term of ecosystem values with economic impact up to US$5.22 billion, following Singapore and Jakarta, Indonesia.

Over the past years, the city has always concerned, supported and created favorable conditions for enterprises and start-up development together with preferential policies and incentives for science and technology development; promoted innovation, creativity and startup as well as tax exemptions and policies to support the startup ecosystem.

With such outstanding policies along with current and ongoing platforms, Ho Chi Minh City is heading to become a center of start-up innovation in Southeast Asia and the region.

Chairman Mai also stressed that Ho Chi Minh City desired businesses, startup community and young start-up lovers to actively choose Ho Chi Minh City to start and do their business, get rich with the city, pioneer the application of science and technology, develop startup businesses associated with the market demand.

Thereby, it is convenient to promote smart urban and socio-economic development in Ho Chi Minh City and improve the quality of resident’s life.

Ho Chi Minh City commits to investment in an innovative startup ecosystem and always accompanies the startup community for success and sustainable development.

In addition, the city also hopes to receive more and more opinions and suggestions to successfully implement and complete the set targets.

In the framework of Techfest – Whise 2023, there will be also bursting activities, comprising the final round of the National Innovation and Startup Talent Search Competition, Vietnam Innovation Summit 2023 (VIS 2023), STEM Smartschool competition, AI Hackathon 2023 KDI and SHTP-IC competition, Circuit Design Competition for Smart Cities in 2023; Creative Idea Challenge - Cic 2023 and so on.