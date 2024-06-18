Business

Tax payment deadline for domestic cars extended

The Government has decided to extend the deadline for special consumption tax payment for domestically manufactured or assembled automobiles.

The deadline for special consumption tax payment for domestically manufactured or assembled automobiles will be extended. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Under the Government’s freshly issued Decree No. 65/2024/ND-CP, the deadline for May, June, July, August, and September will be extended to November 20.

The document also stipulates some specific cases of taxpayers and procedures for the extension, saying the request can be sent online, by post, or directly to tax agencies.

It takes effect from the date of signing (June 17) till the last day of this year, after which the payment will be carried out in line with current regulations.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance proposed the Government to impose the extension which, it said, is expected to help 14 local automobile manufacturers tackle difficulties for recovery and growth.

