Ca Mau pursues international partnership for crab genome sequencing

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Party Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province, chaired a meeting of the provincial steering committee on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation on the morning of September 18.

Speaking at the session, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that due to Ca Mau’s remote location from major hubs, the province must accelerate advances in science, technology, innovation, and digitalization to narrow the development gap and build a foundation for growth. He noted that local labor productivity remains lower than in other regions, underscoring the need to boost digitalization, strengthen technological capacity, and improve work efficiency.

Mr. Nguyen Phuong Bac, Director of the Ca Mau Department of Science and Technology, announces plans for international cooperation to sequence the genome of Ca Mau’s crabs.

Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai also directed that all data systems must be built under the principles of accuracy, completeness, cleanliness, vitality, uniformity, and shared access. He called for intensive training of officials and civil servants, ensuring that at least 5 percent of Party cadres achieve advanced qualifications in science and technology. He further stressed the importance of forging strong linkages among research institutes, universities, and businesses to apply high technology in driving the province’s economy.

Reporting to the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Phuong Bac, Director of the Ca Mau Department of Science and Technology, revealed that the department had engaged with the University of Queensland and the Vingroup Innovation Foundation to sign a planned cooperation agreement, valued at an estimated US$10 million, to conduct genome sequencing of Ca Mau’s crabs.

In line with instructions from the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province, the department has also contacted 19 domestic and international experts to propose their participation as members of the provincial advisory council.

Ca Mau’s mud crabs are a renowned specialty, highly sought after by consumers nationwide and abroad. The province currently has around 260,000 hectares of integrated crab farming, with an annual output of roughly 31,200 tons. By 2030, Ca Mau aims to raise production to 40,000 tons, with 30 percent destined for export.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Thuy Doan