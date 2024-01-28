Stéphanie Do's glorious journey

Stéphanie Do, President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group had a talk on her path to the French parliament at the HCMC's French Culture Exchange Institute (IDECAF).

Stéphanie Do, President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group has a talk on her path to the French parliament at the HCMC's French Culture Exchange Institute (IDECAF). (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the discussion, Dr. Bui Tran Phuong, an expert in modern Vietnamese history research emphasized that stories about Stéphanie Do bring inspiration to the aspect of historical research.

The inspiration is partly depicted in the introduction of the book by French President Emmanuel Macron. "Resilient spirit, desire for success, and dedication to others," he praised Stéphanie Do.

President Macron said that this woman who was born in Vietnam, grew up in France and became a member of the French parliament of 68 million citizens, "knew how to seize every opportunity that France gave her and repaid France a hundredfold."

At the talk (Photo: SGGP)

Stéphanie Do said that she had faced threats many times, even threats to her life. Stéphanie Do still steadfastly continued on the path she had chosen thanks to her desire to entirely dedicate herself to others.

In each vote to amend the law, Stéphanie Do always made decisions based on the actual situation, by listening to people's opinions. During her term as a member of the French parliament for the 2017-2022 tenure, she participated in voting to amend over 400 laws, including more than 40 laws amended under her name.

Speaking about the purpose of her recently-released book titled “Duong toi Quoc hoi cua nu Nghi si Phap goc Viet dau tien” (The Road to the National Assembly of the first French Congresswoman of Vietnamese Origin), Stéphanie Do said that the most important thing then was “leading the way for the new generation and all young people who are interested in politics and want to become politicians in the future."

Stéphanie Do was born in HCMC in 1979. Her great-grandfather was Mr. Do Quang Dau, a famous teacher in the Southern region of the past. His name was given to a street located near Ben Thanh Market in District 1.

During her five years as a member of parliament, Stéphanie Do made efforts to strengthen the France-Vietnam relationship. She became the President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group and actively proposed that France donate 600,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam during the most severe period of the pandemic. She also participated in meetings and working sessions of the French Parliament related to the Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and Vietnam, approving the first part of this agreement.

By Van Do – Translated by Kim Khanh