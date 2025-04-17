State President receives Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs

State President Luong Cuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 16 afternoon for Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul who is paying an official visit to Vietnam and attending the P4G Summit.

State President Luong Cuong (R) receives Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul in Hanoi on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong assessed that the two countries still have much room for cooperation, adding the two sides need to coordinate to promote the effective and substantive implementation of cooperation areas, especially in politics, defense, security, and economy, striving to soon achieve the target of 150 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner.

President Luong Cuong highly appreciated Cho for leading the Korean delegation to visit Vietnam and attend the P4G Summit, and thanked the Republic of Korea (RoK), in its capacity as a founding member, for actively supporting Vietnam in successfully hosting the first multilateral summit on green growth.

He expressed his satisfaction with the achievements that Vietnam and the RoK have achieved after more than 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, especially after the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022.

The President suggested the two sides continue to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, coordinate to effectively implement existing agreements and cooperation mechanisms, strengthen cooperation at multilateral forums, and promote cooperation between localities and people of the two countries, thereby creating a favorable environment to boost cooperation in many other fields.

He assessed that the two countries still have much room for cooperation, adding the two sides need to coordinate to promote the effective and substantive implementation of cooperation areas, especially in politics, defense, security, and economy, striving to soon achieve the target of US$150 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner.

The State leader suggested the RoK share its experience in developing the entertainment industry; increase the quota for receiving workers and expand the industries receiving Vietnamese workers in the coming time; and strengthen cooperation and promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. He proposed the RoK continue protecting the legitimate rights of Vietnamese nationals in the host country, helping them stabilize their lives.

Cho, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its recent socio-economic development achievements and expressed his belief that the Southeast Asian country and its people will successfully achieve the set goals.

He emphasized that the RoK always considers Vietnam a key partner in implementing foreign policy in the region and wants to work with Vietnam to further promote the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas such as politics, economy, culture, education, science, and technology, thereby contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The minister hoped that Vietnam would continue to create favorable conditions for Korean businesses and citizens living, studying, and working in the Southeast Asian country.

Discussing international and regional issues of mutual concern, the two sides agreed to continue to maintain close cooperation, support, and assistance to each other at multilateral forums, especially amid the current complicated regional and world situation.

Vietnamplus