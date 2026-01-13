State President applauds ambassador's contributions to Vietnam – US ties

State President Luong Cuong received US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper on January 12, congratulating the outgoing diplomat on a successful term marked by many positive outcomes and affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to bilateral relations.

Reviewing major milestones in Vietnam – US relations during Ambassador Marc Knapper’s time in Vietnam, the President highlighted the elevation of their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the highest level of cooperation in Vietnam’s foreign policy. He highly valued the ambassador’s active contributions to promoting effective, sustainable and deeper cooperation on the basis of respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems, as well as mutual benefit.

President Luong Cuong also appreciated the ambassador’s affection for Vietnam, its people and culture, and thanked the US Government and Embassy for providing more than US$2 million in assistance for Vietnamese localities affected by natural disasters over the past year.

State President Luong Cuong receives US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper in Hanoi on January 12. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding cooperation in addressing post-war legacy issues, the host leader described this as a bright spot and an area of special importance in building trust, promoting reconciliation and enhancing mutual understanding. He acknowledged Ambassador Marc Knapper’s persistent efforts and called on both sides to further strengthen cooperation in this field.

He reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being a friend, a reliable partner and an active, responsible member of the international community.

Vietnam always attaches importance to its relationship with the US and hopes to continue expanding ties in a more substantive and in-depth manner across a wide range of fields, including politics – diplomacy, economy – trade, security – defence, education, people-to-people exchanges, science – technology, humanitarian aid, and post-war legacy issues, in line with the two countries’ potential and the interests of their peoples, the President remarked.

For his part, Ambassador Marc Knapper shared his pride and satisfaction in witnessing and contributing to the increasingly substantive development of bilateral relations.

He expressed confidence that the Vietnam – US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to grow strongly and serve as a model of reconciliation in international relations, setting aside the past and looking toward the future.

The ambassador affirmed that in whatever position he holds in the future, he will remain a friend of Vietnam and continue to contribute to bilateral relations in the bilateral, regional and international dimensions.

Vietnamplus