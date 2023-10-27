Starting price for 5G frequency band: VND3.98 trillion

The Information and Communications Ministry has just approved the auction plan for the use right of the 2500-2600 MHz radio frequency bands for land mobile communication systems.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Information and Communications sets the starting auction price for the 2500-2600 MHz frequency band at VND3.98 trillion (US$161.87 million).

The deposit at the auction for this frequency band block is VND200 billion ($8.13 million). The auction winner can use this block for 15 years.

In two years from the date to receive the use permit of the frequency band, the winning business must commit to launching at least 3,000 5G broadcasting stations exploiting the 2500-2600 MHz frequency bands.

It must also guarantee to offer terrestrial mobile telecommunications services using the 2500-2600 MHz frequency bands no later than 12 months from the date to receive the use permit of these bands.