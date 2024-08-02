South Korea enhances trade relations with Central Highlands provinces

This activity aims to expand the export market, establish new supply chains, and help promote the key products of the Central Highlands region, in particular, and Vietnam, in general, more broadly, ensuring their greater reach and sustainability.

On August 1, in Da Lat City, the Center for Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion of Lam Dong Province, in coordination with the Departments of Industry and Trade of the Central Highlands provinces and the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association, organized a conference.

The event aimed to connect the import and export trade of goods with tourism and investment promotion between Korean enterprises and businesses from the Central Highlands provinces. At the conference, 29 Korean businesses and 73 enterprises and cooperatives from the Central Highlands region connected and showcased their unique products to potential partners.

According to Mr. Bui Xuan Lich, Head of the Trade Promotion Agency's Central and Central Highlands Office (Ministry of Industry and Trade), the conference provided an opportunity for Central Highlands businesses to gain insights into market trends, export demand forecasts, and Korean import standards. Korean companies had the chance to evaluate the production and supply capabilities of Central Highlands exporters and the logistics infrastructure in the region. This will help expand the export market, establish new supply chains, and support the advancement and sustainability of key products from the Central Highlands and Vietnam as a whole.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, South Korea is currently Vietnam's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totaling US$76 billion in 2023. It is the third-largest export market and the second-largest import market for Vietnam.

* On the same day, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan met with the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee to discuss agricultural and rural development in the region.

During the meeting, the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee requested permission to convert areas of dead or underdeveloped rubber plantations into other projects and sought specific guidance on changing forest land-use purposes and reforestation.

Minister Le Minh Hoan said that the province should conduct a thorough review and assessment of the situation, including the causes of the rubber trees' decline and the choice of alternative crops. Once the necessary documentation and justifications are complete, the ministry will collaborate with the province to address these issues.

By Doan Kien, Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan