South Korea, China account for nearly half of Vietnam's international visitors

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism's report released on September 7, South Korea and China together account for nearly half of all international visitors to Vietnam.

International visitors to Vietnam show strong growth in August 2024.

South Korea remains the largest source market, contributing over 3 million visitors (26.4 percent), while China ranks second with over 2.4 million visitors (21.4 percent).

In August 2024, Vietnam welcomed 1.43 million international visitors, an increase of 24.5 percent from the previous month and a rise of 17.7 percent year-on-year. For the first eight months of 2024, the total number of international visitors reached nearly 11.4 million, up 45.8 percent from the same period in 2023 and up 1.0 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The August 2024 figures show a 24 percent increase from the previous month, reflecting a positive trend in the international tourism market as it approaches the peak season. In the first eight months, international arrivals to Vietnam have surged by 45.8 percent year-on-year. Most markets have experienced growth, with significant increases from major Northeast Asian markets, such as China (+157.7 percent), South Korea (+32.4 percent), Japan (+32 percent), and Taiwan (China) (+70.6 percent).

Notably, the South Korean market has increased by 32.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023 and by 7.5 percent compared to the pre-Covid-19 period in 2019, amounting to approximately 210,000 additional visitors. This growth reflects the enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and the strengthened cooperation between Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The Australian market, showing a promising growth rate of 25 percent, has been buoyed by recent promotional activities and collaborations between the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Vietnamese localities, and businesses with Australian partners. From September 9-17, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism will host a tourism promotion event in Australia and New Zealand.

By Mai An – Translated Thuy Doan