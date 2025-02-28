Song Tu Tay island infirmary saves lives of fishermen

Recently, military medical workers of the Song Tu Tay island infirmary have successfully provided first aid and treatment for many fishermen with health problems while fishing in the Truong Sa sea area.

Doctors are performing a surgery on a patient (Photo: VNA)

The infirmary on Song Tu Tay island has provided emergency treatment for a fisherman who suffered from acute appendicitis while fishing on the Truong Sa sea area.

The patient, Nguyen Duc, 45, a resident from Binh Dinh province, is working onboard fishing vessel BD 98258TS.

According to the Naval Region 4 High Command, he experienced abdominal pain at 10am on February 27 and he was brought to Song Tu Tay by his fellow fishermen. Doctors diagnosed him with acute appendicitis and performed a surgery, which lasted nearly two hours. His condition is now stable, and he remains on the island for monitoring and treatment.

On February 23, six fishermen of Quang Ngai province suffering from food poisoning were treated at the infirmary.

Earlier, on February 5, doctors performed an emergency surgery on fisherman Vo Xuan Vi also from Binh Dinh province after his right hand was severely injured in an ice crusher accident aboard his vessel.

