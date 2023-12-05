Sole export growth: Agro-forestry-fisheries in spotlight for 11 months

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang on December 5 highlighted the resilience of the agro-forestry-fisheries sector, the sole group witnessing export growth amid declining trends in other categories over the 11 months.

This sector continues to be a bright spot for the export-driven economy.

On December 5, the Ministry of Industry and Trade presented a report on the import-export and production situations for the first 11 months of 2023.

The report reveals a 7 percent drop in the total export turnover of the processed industrial goods group and an average 15.1 percent decline in the fuel and mineral group over the 11 months, compared to the same period in 2022. “Most items within this category decreased sharply, including a 15.4 percent drop in crude oil, a 50.7 percent decrease in coal, a 7.4 percent decline in petroleum, and a 12.2 percent reduction in other ores and minerals," as outlined in the report.

Nevertheless, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang highlighted that the export turnover of the agro-forestry-fisheries sector was the sole category showing growth in the first 11 months of 2023, reaching an estimated total of US$29.5 billion, marking a 4.6 percent increase year-on-year.

Among these, the leader of the Ministry of Industry and Trade emphasized the remarkable performance of the fruit and vegetable products, recording an export turnover of $5.32 billion over the 11 months, up 74.5 percent compared to the same period last year. Additionally, rice has seen noteworthy growth, with 7.75 million tons exported, reflecting a 16.2 percent increase, and the export value of rice reaching an estimated value of $4.4 billion, up 36.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In order to boost the export market for the agro-forestry-fisheries sector, Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang announced that the Ministry of Industry and Trade would coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to engage in negotiations with relevant Chinese authorities to open up additional export opportunities for various Vietnamese fruit and vegetable products, including green-skinned pomelos, fresh coconuts, avocados, pineapples, star apples, limes, and cantaloupes.

Furthermore, authorities will work together to optimize the efficiency of customs clearance for imports and exports at border crossings along the Vietnam-China border, especially for seasonal agricultural and aquatic products, rapidly and strongly shifting them towards official export channels.

Overall, in the first 11 months of 2023, the total import and export turnover of goods reached $619.17 billion, a decrease of 8.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Nevertheless, the trade surplus for goods over the 11 months is estimated at $25.83 billion.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao