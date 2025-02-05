SJC gold prices hit VND91 million (US$3,622) per tael

Domestic gold prices continued to surge on the morning of February 5 following the upward trend in the global market.

The prices of 9999 gold rings once again broke the previous record to set a new peak, nearing the price of SJC-branded gold bars.

Notably, domestic gold prices have been quite highly fluctuated before the tenth day of the Lunar New Year, the God of Wealth Day. Therefore, gold businesses have increased the gap between buying and selling prices of SJC gold bars by VND3 million (US$119) per tael and 9999 gold rings by around VND2.6 million (US$103.5) per tael.

At around 9:30 a.m. on February 5, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company raised its buying price by VND300,000 (US$11.9) and selling price by VND900,000 (US$35.8) compared to the previous day, listing at VND88.4 million (US$3,515) per tael for buying and VND90.95 million (US$3,616) per tael for selling.

Phu Quy Gold Investment Joint Stock Company posted its 9999 gold ring prices at VND88.3 million (US$3,513) per tael for buying and VND90.7 million (US$3,609) for selling.

SJC Company also raised both buying and selling prices by VND900,000 (US$35.8), quoting VND88 million (US$3,502) per tael for buying and VND90.5 million (US$3,602) per tael for selling.

Thus, the prices of 9999 gold rings continued to break records, reaching at VND90.95 million (US$3,616) per tael.

This morning, the prices of SJC-branded gold bars also continued to rise. Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company, Saigon Jewelry Company and Phu Quy Gold Investment Joint Stock Company increased their buying and selling prices by VND400,000 (US$15.9) and VND900,000 (US$35.8) per tael compared to the previous day, listing the new prices at VND88 million (US$3,502) per tael for buying and VND91 million (US$3,623) per tael for selling.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong