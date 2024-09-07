Six export items obtain turnover of over US$10 billion in first eight months

The General Statistics Office yesterday announced that six export items had a turnover of over $10 billion in the first eight months of the year.

Workers of a plant produce items for exports

The Office revealed that the total preliminary import and export turnover of goods in August reached US$70.65 billion, up 0.8 percent over the previous month and up 13.5 percent over the same period last year. Of the total, export turnover reached $37.59 billion, up 3.7 percent over the previous month while import turnover reached $33.06 billion, down 2.4 percent.

In the first eight months of the year, the total import and export turnover of goods reached $511.11 billion, up 16.7 percent over the same period. There were 30 items with export turnover of over $1 billion, contributing 92.3 percent of the total. Six items had a turnover of over $10 billion, accounting for 62.6 percent. Of these, the highest was electronics, computers and components, reaching $46.33 billion up 28.9 percent over the same period.

In its report, the General Statistics Office revealed that phones and components saw a significant increase, achieving over $37 billion, up 9.5 percent. Machinery, equipment, and spare parts also performed remarkably, reaching $32.73 billion, reflecting a substantial increase of 21.8 percent.

Imports surged significantly, with 38 items valued at over $1 billion. Production materials accounted for 93.9 percent, reaching $230.95 billion while consumer goods accounted for 6.1 percent, totaling $15 billion. Vietnam's trade balance sustained a surplus of $19.07 billion over the past 8 months.

According to the General Statistics Office, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August was stable compared to the previous month, increased by 1.89 percent compared to December 2023 and 3.45 percent year on year. On average, in the first eight months of 2024, the CPI surged by 4.04 percent year on year, with core inflation increasing by 2.71 percent.

By Anh Phuong -Translated By Anh Quan