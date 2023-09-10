Singapore financial group spends US$100 million to invest in agriculture in VN

Singapore financial group spends US$100 million to invest in Vietnamese agriculture, said Chairman of Raffles Financial Investment Fund and Victoria Financial Group in Singapore Charlie.

At yesterday’s conference ‘Opportunities to export, invest and raise capital for startups’ organized by Ho Chi Minh City-based Hoa Sen University, Chairman of Raffles Financial Investment Fund and Victoria Financial Group in Singapore Charlie In expressed his great interest in Vietnam's agricultural sector revealing that the fund will spend US$100 million to invest in the sector.

Mr. Charlie In expressed his admiration for Vietnam which can produce many diverse agricultural products with very good quality because Singapore can’t do this as the natural conditions of an island are not favorable for agricultural development. Therefore, the Singaporean government always takes heeds of food security.

He said that Singapore wants to find friendly neighboring countries that can provide food affirming that the two countries will be partners to have mutual benefits. He stressed having fresh vegetables and good fruits imported into Singapore to ensure food security for Singapore

He added that the group will pour investment into Vietnam to develop sustainable agriculture, and raise standards, with many environmentally friendly green products with the aim to increase GDP and Vietnamese farmers’ income; subsequently, the group will also achieve benefits.

In addition to investing in green agriculture, Mr. Charlie In also shared about the importance of the processing industry. He cited that if farmers sell raw agricultural products, they may only earn 10 cents, but when they package it beautifully, ready to eat or cook, they can sell it for $1. GDP can also increase significantly creating value for the product.

The representatives of Singapore's investment fund are also proud that Singapore is the largest foreign investor in Vietnam at present.

At the seminar, CEO of Su Tu Vang Garment Company Do Huu Thanh talked with more than 150 Hoa Sen University students about entrepreneurial thinking, his startup story and how he becomes a businessman after 27 years.

In addition, Founder and General Director of Smart Logistics Vietnam Company Tran Van Phuong talked about logistics trends in Vietnam.