SEA Games 32: tickets, broadcast of sport events free of charge

SEA Games tickets are free for all spectators and the government also has also granted free right to the broadcast of sports information both inside and outside the country.

Cambodia's National Organizing Committee of the 32nd SEA Games and 12th ASEAN Para Games (CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC) has announced the information.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen in a special voice message on his official Telegram site affirmed that the country has spent hundreds of millions of US dollars and many years to organise the upcoming regional sporting event, therefore he will not definitely allow any ticket sales for the opening and closing ceremonies as well as during the competitions.

He warned that any groups or any officials who act differently will be responsible to the Prime Minister and the law.

Cambodia is going to host the 32nd SEA Games from May 5 to 17 and the 12th ASEAN Para Games from June 3 to 9. In total, 37 sports have been listed for the 32nd SEA Games and 13 for the 12th ASEAN Para Games.