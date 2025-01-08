Saigon Industry Corporation reaches VND6.7 trillion in revenue

Saigon Industry Corporation (CNS) announced that its revenue for 2024 had surpassed VND6.7 trillion at its annual review conference on January 8.

The event was attended by Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

The parent company’s revenue was estimated at VND4.2 trillion, achieving 100.06 percent of the same period in 2023 and 101.44 percent of the target set by the HCMC People’s Committee. This contributed to the corporation’s overall revenue exceeding VND6.7 trillion.

A CNS representative highlighted that 2024 was marked by complex global economic conditions. While global production and supply chains showed positive signs of recovery, risks of congestion and disruption persisted. Increasing armed conflicts and geopolitical tensions in hotspots such as Ukraine, the Middle East, and Korea created significant uncertainties, impacting the corporation’s production activities.

“In response, the corporation prioritized flexible adaptation strategies and market diversification. Many subsidiaries embraced digital transformation and green initiatives, researching and utilizing new materials to reduce reliance on imports. High technology and AI were widely adopted, increasing automation, lowering production costs, and enhancing competitiveness both domestically and internationally.

For 2025, CNS will focus on advancing digital transformation, participating in the Lang Le – Bau Co Industrial Cluster project, and implementing its green growth strategy,” said Mr. Nguyen Phi Long, Chairman of CNS’s Members’ Council.

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, commended CNS for its efforts in achieving the city’s assigned goals, contributing significantly to HCMC’s GRDP growth of 7.17 percent in 2024.

Regarding CNS’s 2025 plans, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed strong support for the proposed directions but urged the corporation to ensure its targets align closely with the objectives set by the Politburo for HCMC. In 2025, the city aims to achieve key milestones, including establishing itself as a regional hub, boosting economic growth to 10 percent, and laying a foundation for sustained progress in the coming years. He emphasized that CNS must set more ambitious and specific goals to contribute to these broader objectives.

He also highlighted the importance of attracting, retaining, and developing high-quality, skilled talent as a critical factor in improving business efficiency. Additionally, he urged CNS to identify its core business strengths, particularly in relation to digital transformation and green initiatives. He called for a comprehensive evaluation of past performance to serve as a foundation for building a solid development strategy for the corporation.

“The corporation must become a leading force and pioneer in its field of operations,” Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized.

