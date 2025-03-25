Saigon Hi-Tech Park elevates role to drive Ho Chi Minh City’s economic growth

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Le Minh Hoan and a working delegation from the National Assembly Committee on Science, Technology and Environment yesterday conducted a field survey at Saigon Hi-Tech Park, hereinafter referred to as SHTP.

The working trip aimed for the review of the draft Law on Science, Technology and Innovation.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Le Minh Hoan speaks at the working session at Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the working session, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Le Minh Hoan highlighted that research and development (R&D) activities from projects within SHTP account for over 47 percent of Ho Chi Minh City's total private sector R&D expenditure, being an impressive figure.

Based on this advancement, the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly urged SHTP to identify goals and directions to attract greater private-sector investment in the research and development sector in the coming time, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

That would help drive Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth and solidify its position as the country's economic hub.

The working delegation visits research and technology application models at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, the Saigon Hi-Tech Park is required to research and develop the open science and technology spaces to attract more students who are passionate about science and technology, as well as high-tech related enterprises.

Associate Professor Dr. Le Quoc Cuong, Deputy Head of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board speaks at the working session.

Associate Professor Dr. Le Quoc Cuong, Deputy Head of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board stated that SHTP would primarily focus on carrying out several breakthrough projects in science and technology infrastructure, including expanding the SHTP with the addition of a Science and Technology Park, upgrading the Research and Development Center to international standards, and investing in infrastructure and equipment for semiconductor chips, biotechnology, AI and nanotechnology.

Additionally, SHTP plans to transform its High-Tech Business Incubator into an Innovation Center, serving as a national hub for incubation and innovation.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong