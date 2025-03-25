Science/technology

Saigon Hi-Tech Park elevates role to drive Ho Chi Minh City’s economic growth

SGGP

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Le Minh Hoan and a working delegation from the National Assembly Committee on Science, Technology and Environment yesterday conducted a field survey at Saigon Hi-Tech Park, hereinafter referred to as SHTP.

The working trip aimed for the review of the draft Law on Science, Technology and Innovation.

img-8880-6548-6444.jpg
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Le Minh Hoan speaks at the working session at Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the working session, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Le Minh Hoan highlighted that research and development (R&D) activities from projects within SHTP account for over 47 percent of Ho Chi Minh City's total private sector R&D expenditure, being an impressive figure.

Based on this advancement, the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly urged SHTP to identify goals and directions to attract greater private-sector investment in the research and development sector in the coming time, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

That would help drive Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth and solidify its position as the country's economic hub.

tempimagey8pfsa-2285-6638.jpg
The working delegation visits research and technology application models at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, the Saigon Hi-Tech Park is required to research and develop the open science and technology spaces to attract more students who are passionate about science and technology, as well as high-tech related enterprises.

img-8881-5433-3347.jpg
Associate Professor Dr. Le Quoc Cuong, Deputy Head of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board speaks at the working session.

Associate Professor Dr. Le Quoc Cuong, Deputy Head of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board stated that SHTP would primarily focus on carrying out several breakthrough projects in science and technology infrastructure, including expanding the SHTP with the addition of a Science and Technology Park, upgrading the Research and Development Center to international standards, and investing in infrastructure and equipment for semiconductor chips, biotechnology, AI and nanotechnology.

Additionally, SHTP plans to transform its High-Tech Business Incubator into an Innovation Center, serving as a national hub for incubation and innovation.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Saigon Hi-Tech Park High-Tech Business Incubator innovation center breakthrough projects science and technology infrastructure Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth research and development (R&D) activities

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn