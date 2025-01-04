Registered foreign investment capital saw decline

HCMC ranked third in the country in attracting foreign investment in 2024

The realized capital of foreign investment projects witnessed a significant surge, reaching a record high of approximately $25.35 billion, marking a 9.4 percent year-on-year increase.

The Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has just announced that in the whole year of 2024, the total value of newly registered, adjusted, contributed capital, purchased shares reached nearly US$38.23 billion, down 3 percent compared to 2023.

The actual capital from foreign investment projects is projected to be approximately $25.35 billion, reflecting a 9.4 percent increase from the prior year and representing the highest level of disbursement recorded to date.

By December 31, 2024, the nation has 42,002 active foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, with a cumulative registered capital of nearly $502.8 billion. Of this, the realized capital amounts to nearly $322.5 billion which is about 64.1 percent of the total registered investment capital.

In 2024, the FDI sector is expected to play a significant role in import and export activities. Exports, which include crude oil, are projected to reach approximately $290.8 billion, reflecting a 12.2 percent increase from 2023 and representing 71.8 percent of the nation's overall export revenue. When excluding crude oil, exports are anticipated to exceed $289 billion marking a 12.4 percent rise and constituting 71.4 percent of the total export turnover.

On the other hand, the FDI sector's imports reached nearly $241.6 billion, up 15.5 percent, accounting for 63.4 percent of total imports. As a result, the FDI sector had a trade surplus of nearly $49.2 billion including crude oil and $47.5 billion excluding crude oil, helping to offset the trade deficit of more than $25.4 billion of the domestic enterprise sector, bringing the country to a trade surplus of $23.8 billion.

In 2024, Vietnam attracted investments from 114 countries and territories. Singapore was at the forefront, contributing nearly $10.21 billion, which represents 26.7 percent of the total investment capital and marks a 31.4 percent increase from 2023. Korea followed in second place with approximately $7.06 billion accounting for 18.5 percent and reflecting a 37.5 percent rise. China, Hong Kong, and Japan also featured prominently among the investors.

In terms of investment locations, Bac Ninh stood out with nearly $5.12 billion, a figure that was 2.8 times greater than in 2023. Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City occupied the second and third positions, with investments exceeding $4.94 billion and $3.04 billion respectively.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan