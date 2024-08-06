Quest for elusive axion particle in Vietnam

A groundbreaking 5-day international conference titled "The Search for the Axion Particle" commenced at the Interdisciplinary Center for Science and Education (ICISE) in the Central province of Binh Dinh yesterday.

The conference attracted the participation of more than 50 experts, scientists, and doctoral students from 19 nations and territories to discuss one of the most enduring mysteries in modern physics.

Organized by the Rencontres du Vietnam, in collaboration with the Hubert Curien Pluridisciplinary Institute (Institut pluridisciplinaire Hubert Curien – IPHC, France), the STRONG2020 project (Europe), and the Center for Axion and Precision Physics at the Institute for Basic Science (IBS-CAPP), the conference aims to advance the field of High-energy physics and Cosmology.

Professor Tran Thanh Van, President of the Rencontres du Vietnam, highlighted the significance of the Axion particle, first proposed in 1997 by physicist Peccei-Quinn. If discovered, the Axion could provide crucial clues about dark matter, a substance that has puzzled scientists for nearly a century.

The conference hosts more than 50 research presentations in the aspects of

CP violation in strong interactions and Axion models;

Axion cosmology;

Axion searches from galaxies using haloscopes and other antennas;

Axion searches from the Sun using telescopes and underground detectors;

Searches for Axion-like particles using particle accelerators;

Searches for low-energy Axion-like particles, fifth forces, and the phenomenon of light shining through walls;

Latest experimental and theoretical results.

The outcomes of the conference are expected to guide researchers towards the most promising avenues for mobilizing the global particle physics community in the hunt for the Axion.

The conference especially favors novel research and young researchers by providing them with valuable chances to seek generational connections with their senior who are leading professors so that they can shape their own research directions.

In related news, on August 5 in Dong Hoi City of the North Central province of Quang Binh, Vietnam National University-HCM hosted the 5th international symposium on advanced magnetic materials and applications (ISAMMA 2024). The event attracted 315 scientists and scientific businesses from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, China, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, India, Singapore, Thailand, Spain, Sweden, and the Philippines.

With the focus on innovation, industry collaboration, and the societal impact of magnetic materials, participants discussed new research results on advanced magnetic materials, spintronics, emerging magnetic materials, semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence for energy regeneration, and the application of nano-biomagnetism in healthcare.

Chairman of the Vietnam Magnetism Society Prof Nguyen Huu Duc shared that ISAMMA 2024 not only holds significant value in terms of cutting-edge science but also promotes the spirit of integration and equal cooperation between Vietnamese science and the global scientific community. This is an opportunity to accelerate research and applications of magnetic materials in the Vietnamese industry.

The International Physics and Mathematics Summer School, organized by the Vietnam Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics (VIASM) and the University of Education (under Hue University), officially opened yesterday. It brings together 70 participants from 15 countries. The program included four short courses, one public lectures, and several scientific discussions aiming at promoting the development of this physics field in Vietnam and in Asia in general.

President Le Ho Son of the University of Education informed that the International Physics and Mathematics Summer School was first held by Prof Phan Thanh Nam in LMU Munich University (Germany) and has then become an annual event organized by VIASM and its partners within the framework of the National key program to develop mathematics in the 2021-2030period.

