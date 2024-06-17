Quang Ninh to host ABU Robocon 2024

The ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest 2024 (ABU Robocon 2024) will be held at the Quang Ninh Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city from August 19-28.

Illustrative image (Photo: robocon2024.vtv.gov.vn)

The contest day, which comprises qualifying and final rounds, will take place on August 25. It will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television Channel 2 (VTV2), and on digital platforms of Japan’s NHK TV channel, offering an opportunity for Quang Ninh to popularise its image, people, and culture to the world.

Other activities, including cultural exchanges and sightseeing tours of Ha Long Bay, will also be held within the framework of the competition.

Thirteen teams from 12 countries and territories have registered to participate in the event, including two from Vietnam.

All teams will compete under the theme "Harvest Day", inspired by terraced rice cultivation. In the competition, robots compete to complete a task within a set period of time.

Founded in 2002 by Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, the contest aims to create friendship among young people with similar interests who will lead their countries in the 21st century, as well as help advance engineering and broadcasting technologies in the region.

Last year, Japan was the winner of the grand prix of the competition, followed by Hong Kong (China). Vietnam and China finished third at the ABU Robocon 2023 which took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

