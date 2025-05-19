Public security force lauded for embracing President Ho Chi Minh’s ideals

Party leader To Lam called for concrete measures to make the study and practice of President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings a cultural need and a regular activity woven into the operations of every unit.

Party General Secretary To Lam has lauded the People’s Public Security force for their remarkable achievements in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality, and style, crediting their efforts with fostering profound shifts in awareness and action across the force.

Party General Secretary To Lam attends the event (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Speaking at a ceremony in Hanoi, connected virtually to over 400 locations and attended by 11,000 delegates on May 19, Party leader To Lam reviewed a decade of implementing the Politburo’s decree on promoting the study and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and style, and the Central Public Security Party Committee’s regulation on following the President's six teachings.

To further enhance the force’s contributions to the Party’s strategic goals, the Party leader called for concrete measures to make the study and practice of President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings a cultural need and a regular activity woven into the operations of every unit. He advocated for clear moral standards derived from Ho Chi Minh’s principles, with defined goals and timelines to enable rigorous oversight at all levels, from Party committees and units to individual officers.

Annual action plans, he said, should be mandatory for every grassroots Party organisation, officer, and soldier, incorporating criticism and self-criticism rooted in Ho Chi Minh’s teachings into regular political activities. He urged the force to identify and replicate role models while rejecting superficial pursuits, aiming to instill a revolutionary spirit that drives both collectives and individuals.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS), he stressed, must lead the charge in advancing the Party’s strategic priorities, including the Politburo’s resolutions on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation; global integration in the new context; legislative reform to meet development demands in the new era; and the private economy growth.

The leader stressed the need to align the campaign on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s example with efforts to build a truly clean, strong, professional, elite, and modern public security force.

Party General Secretary To Lam visits a display of books at the event (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Renewed thinking and working methods, he said, are essential for the force to excel in its duties, contributing to a broader national mission to realise Ho Chi Minh’s vision of a “peaceful, unified, independent, democratic, and prosperous Vietnam.”

On the occasion, he presented the Title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces to the MPS’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-Tech Crime Prevention. He also awarded the third-class Military Merit Order to Lieut. Gen To An Xo, Assistant to the Party General Secretary in charge of the General Secretary’s Office; and the second-class Feat of Arms Order to Maj. Gen Dang Hong Duc, Deputy Minister of Public Security.

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang also presented medals to other standout collectives and individuals for their contributions to public security and combat operations.

Vietnamplus