Prime Minister pushes for streamlined, data-driven government

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the first meeting of the Government steering committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation and Project No 06. VNA/VNS Photo

Project 06 has shown tangible results, he said, highlighting the country has completed the issuance of 100 percent of chip-based citizen ID cards, activated over 61 million electronic identity accounts, and provided 40 utilities on the VNeID application. Online public services have been perfected, with 58 out of 76 essential online public services now available.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested that science-technology development, innovation and digital transformation must place citizens at the centre, reduce administrative procedures, and develop comprehensive digital citizenship, guided by streamlined apparatus, connected data, and smart governance.

Chairing the first meeting of the Government steering committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and Project No. 06 on March 18, the PM, who is also head of the committee, called for a resolute shift to proactive public services to serve the people and enterprises.

He praised efforts of ministries, sectors, and localities as well as the participation of citizens and enterprises in advancing the initiatives and implementation of Project No.06 on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications to serve national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 over the recent past.

He stressed that related institutions, mechanisms and policies have been completed, resulting in significant strides in digital transformation, with the country officially commercialising 5G telecommunications services and seeing e-commerce reach US$28 billion in 2024, a 36 percent increase.

Besides, the ICT industry recorded a revenue of $152 billion in the year, with the semiconductor industry contributing $18.7 billion and software and IT services $18 billion. Major tech giants like Marvell and SK Hynix have expanded investments in the country.

To date, 379 out of 1,084 administrative procedures have been simplified, with implementation rates reaching 89 percent across ministries and agencies. All 63 cities and provinces have issued resolutions to reduce or waive fees for citizens and businesses when conducting administrative procedures, he added.

PM Chinh also highlighted Vietnam’s remarkable progress in international digital transformation rankings, climbing 15 places to rank 71st out of 193 countries in the E-Government Development Index 2024, rising 2 places to 44th out of 133 in the Global Innovation Index 2024, and jumping 8 places to rank 17th out of 194 in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024.

Despite these achievements, he pointed out several limitations that need to be addressed, including incomplete institutional frameworks, policies lagging behind practical needs, delayed implementation of related programmes, and human resources for the initiatives falling to meet requirements.

Against the backdrop, he called for completion of institutional frameworks, development of comprehensive infrastructure with 5G coverage, expansion of fiber optic networks and development of satellites. He also laid stress on the need to promote human resources training in all sectors while accelerating non-cash payment and opening data exchange platforms.

He ordered the development of a national program for strategic technology and industry development, comprising a project to develop a system of research centers, testing facilities, and key national laboratories focused on strategic technologies. He also called for the establishment of large-scale strategic technology companies to develop digital infrastructure, human resources, data, strategic technologies, and cybersecurity.

Additionally, he directed the establishment of a strategic industry development investment fund and a digital government development program to implement a paperless government and conduct management and administration in a data-driven electronic environment. He said the national data center should be operational by 2025, connecting with data from all ministries, localities, and departments.

He added that all of the airports, ports, and border gates must apply biometric technology and the VNeID platform in 2025. Besides, he instructed agencies to accelerate Project No. 06 implementation, with specific solutions, detailed roadmaps, and clear responsibilities.

He expressed his confidence that the development of science, technology, innovation, national digital transformation, administrative reform, and the implementation of Project 06 will continue to see strong, comprehensive, and sustainable changes, making important contributions to developing the socio-economy and improving people's lives.

VNA